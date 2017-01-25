(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off Puerto Rico

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Borinquen medevaced a 68-year-old woman Wednesday morning from the MS Koningsdam cruise ship, approximately 36 nautical miles off Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The woman, a U.S. citizen who had sustained a head injury, was transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan to receive further medical care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:26
    Photo ID: 3123394
    VIRIN: 160125-G-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off Puerto Rico, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    crew
    San Juan
    Wednesday
    U.S. citizen
    Coast Guard
    woman
    head injury
    medevaced
    Air Station Borinquen
    68-year-old
    MS Koningsdam
    Centro Medico Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT