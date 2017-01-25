Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off Puerto Rico

The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Borinquen medevaced a 68-year-old woman Wednesday morning from the MS Koningsdam cruise ship, approximately 36 nautical miles off Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The woman, a U.S. citizen who had sustained a head injury, was transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan to receive further medical care.

