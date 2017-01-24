(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC Visits London

    CMC Visits London

    LONDON, GTL, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, shakes hands with First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones, chief of Naval Staff, at the Ministry of Defense, London, England, Jan. 24, 2017. Neller met with U.K. military officials to reinforce military relations between the two countries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Visits London, by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

