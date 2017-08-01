(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Change of Command for 153rd Brigade Support Battalion

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Crystal Reidy 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 153rd Brigade Support Battalion had a change of command ceremony for their Battalion Commander. The ceremony took place at the Allen Readiness Center at PPMR on Sunday, January 8. (Photo by Army Sgt. Reba Benally)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command for 153rd Brigade Support Battalion, by SGT Crystal Reidy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Leadership

