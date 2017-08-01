Change of Command for 153rd Brigade Support Battalion

The 153rd Brigade Support Battalion had a change of command ceremony for their Battalion Commander. The ceremony took place at the Allen Readiness Center at PPMR on Sunday, January 8. (Photo by Army Sgt. Reba Benally)

