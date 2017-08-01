The 153rd Brigade Support Battalion had a change of command ceremony for their Battalion Commander. The ceremony took place at the Allen Readiness Center at PPMR on Sunday, January 8. (Photo by Army Sgt. Reba Benally)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 15:12
|Photo ID:
|3123191
|VIRIN:
|170108-A-AB123-002
|Resolution:
|4502x3002
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Command for 153rd Brigade Support Battalion, by SGT Crystal Reidy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT