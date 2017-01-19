On January 19, 2017, MG Mark S. Inch, PMG and CID commanding general, presented the 44th MP Detachment (CID) with the 2016 Feher–Deavers Award, earning the title as the best CID detachment in the U.S. Army.
This work, 44th MP Detachment (CID) wins prestigious 2016 Feher-Deavers Award, by Jeffrey Castro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
44th MP Detachment (CID) wins prestigious 2016 Feher-Deavers Award
