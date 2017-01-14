Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91109, based in San Diego, conduct training aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb during a training exercise off the coast of San Diego on January 14, 2017. MSST San Diego is a specialized unit trained to defend against acts of terrorism, respond to matters of national security, and provide opposition against threats on the high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 13:20 Photo ID: 3123026 VIRIN: 170114-G-GO100-1007 Resolution: 505x897 Size: 364.05 KB Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts vertical insertion training [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.