    Coast Guard conducts vertical insertion training [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard conducts vertical insertion training

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Anderson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91109, based in San Diego, conduct vertical insertion training from a Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during a training exercise off the coast of San Diego on January 14, 2017. MSST San Diego is a specialized unit trained to defend against acts of terrorism, respond to matters of national security, and provide opposition against threats on the high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts vertical insertion training [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    MSST San Diego
    training
    vertical insertion
    USCGC George Cobb

