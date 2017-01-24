Navy Medicine East Commander visits U.S. Naval Hospital Naples: “We are in the readiness business”

170124-N-PG340-001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 24, 2017) Rear Adm. Anne M. Swap, commander, Navy Medicine East (NME), speaks to staff at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples about how quality, safety and compliance help ensure the Sailors and Marines remain healthy, ready and on the job. Swap toured USNH Naples as part of her broader visit to NME area of responsibility, spanning across approximately 100 facilities in the eastern hemisphere, with a patient population that exceeds 1 million. USNH Naples, Italy is the largest Naval Hospital in Europe. It's comprised of the hospital in Gricignano, Branch Health Clinic Capodichino, and a detachment at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany. USNH Naples' staff serves a diverse population of active duty, family members, NATO members, retirees and several other patients based on international collaborations and the status of forces agreement (SOFA). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Willie Barksdale/Released)

