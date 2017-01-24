Fort Worth Clinic awarded NCQA Level III recertification

FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) Lt. Jacob L. Duong, Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Fort Worth Medical Homeport lead provider, and Independent Duty Corpsman Chief Hospital Corpsman (AW) Michael A. Rivard review clinic process appraisals to validate alignment with National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) standards. The clinic was awarded NCQA Level III recertification for the period of February 2017 to February 2020, the highest recognition medical facilities can receive from the NCQA for Medical Home Port (MHP). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Christopher W. Ciancitto/Released) 170124-N-KF000-207

