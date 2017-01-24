(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Worth Clinic awarded NCQA Level III recertification

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) Lt. Jacob L. Duong, Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Fort Worth Medical Homeport lead provider, and Independent Duty Corpsman Chief Hospital Corpsman (AW) Michael A. Rivard review clinic process appraisals to validate alignment with National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) standards. The clinic was awarded NCQA Level III recertification for the period of February 2017 to February 2020, the highest recognition medical facilities can receive from the NCQA for Medical Home Port (MHP). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Christopher W. Ciancitto/Released) 170124-N-KF000-207

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:43
    Photo ID: 3122974
    VIRIN: 170124-N-KF000-207
    Resolution: 1575x2100
    Size: 932.6 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Worth Clinic awarded NCQA Level III recertification, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Worth Clinic awarded NCQA Level III recertification for Medical Home Port

    TAGS

    Corpus Christi
    Certification
    Fort Worth
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi
    Texas
    Medical Home
    Medical Homeport
    Level III
    NCQA
    MHP
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Fort Worth

