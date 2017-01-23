A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division climbs a rope on the obstacle course during an event known as advance course preparation training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 23, 2017. The event was a seven mile course that served as an initial performance assessment and tested the Marines on basic knowledge and skills. It is a way for the Marines to know which skills to refine before they begin a military occupational specialty specific advanced course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 11:07 Photo ID: 3122907 VIRIN: 170123-M-ZQ305-091 Resolution: 2880x1920 Size: 3.12 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines train to complete advanced classes [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.