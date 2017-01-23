A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division climbs a rope on the obstacle course during an event known as advance course preparation training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 23, 2017. The event was a seven mile course that served as an initial performance assessment and tested the Marines on basic knowledge and skills. It is a way for the Marines to know which skills to refine before they begin a military occupational specialty specific advanced course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 11:07
|Photo ID:
|3122906
|VIRIN:
|170123-M-ZQ305-126
|Resolution:
|2688x1782
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines train to complete advanced classes [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Marines train to complete advanced classes
LEAVE A COMMENT