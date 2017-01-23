Marines train to complete advanced classes

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division engage in Marine Corps Martial Art Program ground fighting during an event known as advance course preparation training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 23, 2017. The event was a seven mile course that served as an initial performance assessment and tested the Marines on basic knowledge and skills. It is a way for the Marines to know which skills to refine before they begin a military occupational specialty specific advanced course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

