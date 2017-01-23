(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines train to complete advanced classes [Image 6 of 6]

    Marines train to complete advanced classes

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division engage in Marine Corps Martial Art Program ground fighting during an event known as advance course preparation training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 23, 2017. The event was a seven mile course that served as an initial performance assessment and tested the Marines on basic knowledge and skills. It is a way for the Marines to know which skills to refine before they begin a military occupational specialty specific advanced course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 11:07
    Photo ID: 3122900
    VIRIN: 170123-M-ZQ305-013
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines train to complete advanced classes [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AMC
    camp Lejeune
    Marines
    infantry
    training
    AAC
    2/8
    advanced course
    2nd mar div
    AIC
    AMGC
    8th reg

