Wyatt Wheeler, son of Chief Petty Officer Casey Wheeler, senior enlisted advisor for Navy personnel, 7th Marine Regiment, displays his trophy and race car at the end of the annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby at the Armed Services YMCA Scout Hut, Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 10:52 Photo ID: 3122898 VIRIN: 170121-M-UD149-475 Resolution: 2017x1345 Size: 169.45 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pinewood Derby returns to Combat Center [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.