Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 10:52 Photo ID: 3122896 VIRIN: 170121-M-UD149-417 Resolution: 1277x851 Size: 95.07 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pinewood Derby returns to Combat Center [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.