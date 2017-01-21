Children with Cub Scout Pack 78 cheer as their race cars pass the finish line during the annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby at the Armed Services YMCA Scout Hut, Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 10:52
|Photo ID:
|3122893
|VIRIN:
|170121-M-UD149-316
|Resolution:
|3960x2640
|Size:
|772.46 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
This work, Pinewood Derby returns to Combat Center [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
