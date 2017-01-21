(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pinewood Derby returns to Combat Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Pinewood Derby returns to Combat Center

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Children with Cub Scout Pack 78 cheer as their race cars pass the finish line during the annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby at the Armed Services YMCA Scout Hut, Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 10:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    This work, Pinewood Derby returns to Combat Center [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

