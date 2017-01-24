Airman 1st Class Christine Stone at the clinic at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 24. Stone, an Air Force public health technician, is Vance's Warrior of the Week for Jan. 23. Warrior of the Week is a Team Vance Public Affairs program that showcases Airmen and civilians and their service stories via regional media outlets. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Poe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 10:26 Photo ID: 3122887 VIRIN: 170124-F-KV967-001 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 1.26 MB Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vance Airman Shares Story with Media, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.