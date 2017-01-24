(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vance Airman Shares Story with Media

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by David Poe 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airman 1st Class Christine Stone at the clinic at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 24. Stone, an Air Force public health technician, is Vance's Warrior of the Week for Jan. 23. Warrior of the Week is a Team Vance Public Affairs program that showcases Airmen and civilians and their service stories via regional media outlets. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Poe)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 10:26
    Photo ID: 3122887
    VIRIN: 170124-F-KV967-001
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vance Airman Shares Story with Media, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    airmen
    pilot
    enlisted
    pilot training
    oklahoma
    military
    air force
    award
    airman
    professionalism
    vance air force base
    air education and training command
    airman 1st class
    warrior of the week
    71st flying training wing
    19th air force
    71st medical group
    vance clinic
    poe david
    stone christina

