Airman 1st Class Christine Stone at the clinic at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 24. Stone, an Air Force public health technician, is Vance's Warrior of the Week for Jan. 23. Warrior of the Week is a Team Vance Public Affairs program that showcases Airmen and civilians and their service stories via regional media outlets. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Poe)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 10:26
|Photo ID:
|3122887
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-KV967-001
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vance Airman Shares Story with Media, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT