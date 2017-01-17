UH-60 Aerial Gunnery

U.S. Soldiers assigned to A Company, 3-501 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted an Aerial Gunnery Training Exercise at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder , Germany, from 16 – 17 January 2017 Jan. 16-17, 2017. The unit is currently on a nine-month rotation to Europe in support of U.S. European Command. (Photo taken by Erich Backes, VI Specialist, TSC Baumholder/ Released).

