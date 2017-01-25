(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Green Bay begins patrol [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Green Bay begins patrol

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2017) Landing craft utility (LCU) 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, approaches the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during an ammunition onload. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay begins patrol [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

