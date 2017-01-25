SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2017) Landing craft utility (LCU) 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, approaches the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during an ammunition onload. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 09:04
|Photo ID:
|3122816
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-GR361-056
|Resolution:
|5092x3395
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay begins patrol [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
