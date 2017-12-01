Decorations: 733rd SFS wins state and national awards

Police officers assigned to the 733rd Security Forces Squadron traffic section received three awards during a Traffic National Law Enforcement Challenge award presentation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. The unit was awarded two state, first place awards in the categories of Military Police and Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety, and one national third place award in the Military Police category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

