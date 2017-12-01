(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Decorations: 733rd SFS wins state and national awards

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Police officers assigned to the 733rd Security Forces Squadron traffic section received three awards during a Traffic National Law Enforcement Challenge award presentation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. The unit was awarded two state, first place awards in the categories of Military Police and Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety, and one national third place award in the Military Police category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Seifert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 09:01
    Photo ID: 3122798
    VIRIN: 170112-F-UN009-017
    Resolution: 3616x2407
    Size: 637.62 KB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decorations: 733rd SFS wins state and national awards, by A1C Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    awards
    U.S. Army
    Military Police
    Ft. Eustis
    JBLE
    733rd SFS

