    1st. Squad, 2d Cav.Reg. trains for Operation Atlantic Resolve

    1st. Squad, 2d Cav.Reg. trains for Operation Atlantic Resolve

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Headquarter and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct a mortar live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2017. The Squadron trains and prepares to support Atlantic Resolve later this year. Atlantic Resolve improves interoperability, strengthens relationships and trust among allied armies, contributes to regional stability, and demonstrates U.S. commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

