U.S. Soldiers assigned to A Company, 3-501 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted an Aerial Gunnery Training Exercise at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder , Germany, from 16 – 17 January 2017 Jan. 16-17, 2017. The unit is currently on a nine-month rotation to Europe in support of U.S. European Command. (Photo taken by Erich Backes, VI Specialist, TSC Baumholder/ Released).
This work, UH-60 Aerial Gunnery [Image 1 of 19], by Erich Backes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
