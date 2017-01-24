1st. Squad, 2d Cav.Reg. trains for Operation Atlantic Resolve

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to Headquarter and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, loads a 120mm mortar round into a Stryker mounted 120mm RMS6L mortar at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2017.The Squadron trains and prepares to support Atlantic Resolve later this year. Atlantic Resolve improves interoperability, strengthens relationships and trust among allied armies, contributes to regional stability, and demonstrates U.S. commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

