Afghan MPGC Training Exercise

PARWAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan (Jan. 17, 2017) - Afghanistan National Army Military Police Guard Command conduct training on riot and crowd control techniques at the Afghanistan National Detention Facility Prison - Parwan. The ANA MPGC conducted an emergency action drill, Jan. 17, 2017 at the detention facility to test response capabilities both inside the prison and all necessary external support. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.

