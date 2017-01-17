PARWAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan (Jan. 17, 2017) - Afghanistan National Army Military Police Guard Command conduct training on riot and crowd control techniques at the Afghanistan National Detention Facility Prison - Parwan. The ANA MPGC conducted an emergency action drill, Jan. 17, 2017 at the detention facility to test response capabilities both inside the prison and all necessary external support. Photo by Bob Harrison, U.S. Forces Afghanistan Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 05:08
|Photo ID:
|3122563
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-PK978-012
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Afghan MPGC Training Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by Robert Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Afghan Military Police Guard Command Training Exercise
