    Maj. Gen. Malavet signs Military Saves Proclamation aboard Camp Foster [Image 4 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Malavet signs Military Saves Proclamation aboard Camp Foster

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Maj. Gen. Joaquin F. Malavet signs the Military Saves Proclamation Jan. 24 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Although traditionally a week-long event, Marine Corps Community Services financial advisors extend Military Saves in an effort to stress the importance of saving money and managing finances. Malavet stated that financial stability is a crucial aspect of taking care of Marines and their families. To learn more about saving and investing visit www.militarysaves.org. Malavet is the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Marine Corps Base Camp Butler. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 01:45
    Photo ID: 3122475
    VIRIN: 170124-M-PC671-534
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Malavet signs Military Saves Proclamation aboard Camp Foster [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marine Corps Community Services
    MCCS
    Camp Foster
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Maj. Gen. Malavet
    Military Saves Proclamation
    Maj. Gen. Joaquin Malavet
    Marine Corps Military Saves Proclamation

