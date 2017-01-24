Maj. Gen. Malavet signs Military Saves Proclamation aboard Camp Foster

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Maj. Gen. Joaquin F. Malavet signs the Military Saves Proclamation Jan. 24 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Although traditionally a week-long event, Marine Corps Community Services financial advisors extend Military Saves in an effort to stress the importance of saving money and managing finances. Malavet stated that financial stability is a crucial aspect of taking care of Marines and their families. To learn more about saving and investing visit www.militarysaves.org. Malavet is the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Marine Corps Base Camp Butler. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

