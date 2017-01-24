Infantrymen with A Co., 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct room clearing drills at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Jan. 24, 2017. The 1st Stryker Brigade is preparing for the live-fire event of the rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:24 Photo ID: 3121291 VIRIN: 170124-A-MI003-237 Resolution: 4419x2971 Size: 9.68 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTCAK2017, by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.