    NTCAK2017

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady 

    United States Army Alaska

    Infantrymen with A Co., 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct room clearing drills at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Jan. 24, 2017. The 1st Stryker Brigade is preparing for the live-fire event of the rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:24
    Photo ID: 3121291
    VIRIN: 170124-A-MI003-237
    Resolution: 4419x2971
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTCAK2017, by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NTCAK2017

