Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Hill, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, signals for an F-15 Eagle to pull out onto the flightline Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 67th AMU maintainers are capable of servicing an aircraft and getting it back into the air in minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

