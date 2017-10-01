U.S. Air Force 67th Maintenance Unit crew chiefs work together to quickly and safely change the deflated tire of an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 67th AMU maintainers work around the clock to ensure Kadena’s F-15s remain mission ready to defend and support U.S. and coalition partners’ interests throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 23:08
|Photo ID:
|3121285
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-ZC102-095
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT