    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 2 of 8]

    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 67th Maintenance Unit crew chiefs work together to quickly and safely change the deflated tire of an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 67th AMU maintainers work around the clock to ensure Kadena’s F-15s remain mission ready to defend and support U.S. and coalition partners’ interests throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:08
    Photo ID: 3121285
    VIRIN: 170110-F-ZC102-095
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    F-15
    Eagle
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    maintenance
    USAF
    Air Power
    KAB
    67th AMU
    Omari Bernard

