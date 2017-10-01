Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

U.S. Air Force 67th Maintenance Unit crew chiefs work together to quickly and safely change the deflated tire of an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 67th AMU maintainers work around the clock to ensure Kadena’s F-15s remain mission ready to defend and support U.S. and coalition partners’ interests throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

