U.S. Air Force 67th Aircraft Maintenance crew chiefs place a new tire onto an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. 67th AMU maintainers are on constant standby to ensure Kadena’s F-15 Eagles are able to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 23:08
|Photo ID:
|3121283
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-ZC102-091
|Resolution:
|4983x3570
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flyingStop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT