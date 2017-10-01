Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Baccus, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, rolls in a replacement tire for an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. With an experienced crew, it can take less than 15 minutes to completely change a tire on the multi-million dollar aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

