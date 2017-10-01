(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 4 of 8]

    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Baccus, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, rolls in a replacement tire for an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. With an experienced crew, it can take less than 15 minutes to completely change a tire on the multi-million dollar aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:08
    Photo ID: 3121280
    VIRIN: 170110-F-ZC102-080
    Resolution: 4016x5666
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    F-15
    Eagle
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    maintenance
    USAF
    Air Power
    KAB
    67th AMU
    Omari Bernard

