    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 5 of 8]

    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle taxis off of the flightline for a pit stop Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit works night and day to ensure the F-15 Eagles on Kadena Air Base are combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:08
    Photo ID: 3121279
    VIRIN: 170110-F-ZC102-072
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    F-15
    Eagle
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    maintenance
    USAF
    Air Power
    KAB
    67th AMU
    Omari Bernard

