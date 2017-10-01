(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 6 of 8]

    Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dyllan Jones, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-15 Eagle crew chief changes the oil of an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15 Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:07
    Photo ID: 3121276
    VIRIN: 170110-F-ZC102-053
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    F-15
    Eagle
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    maintenance
    USAF
    Air Power
    KAB
    67th AMU
    Omari Bernard

