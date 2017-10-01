U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dyllan Jones, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-15 Eagle crew chief changes the oil of an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15 Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 23:07
|Photo ID:
|3121276
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-ZC102-053
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
