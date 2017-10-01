U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dyllan Jones, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-15 Eagle crew chief changes the oil of an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15 Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 23:07 Photo ID: 3121276 VIRIN: 170110-F-ZC102-053 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 3.05 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.