Stop and go: 67th AMU Crew chiefs keep Eagles flying

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dyllan Jones and Airman 1st Class Wesley Johnson, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-15 Eagle crew chiefs, check their technical orders during routine maintenance of an F-15 Eagle Jan 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Technical orders help aircraft maintainers follow the correct procedures to diagnose and repair problems that can occur with aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

