    VMFA-121 shares F-35B knowledge with Royal Navy [Image 4 of 5]

    VMFA-121 shares F-35B knowledge with Royal Navy

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Royal Navy Cdre. Andrew Betton, commander of the U.K. Carrier Strike Group, meets with leaders of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. The MAG-12 leaders informed Betton about the air station’s F-35B Lightning II’s and taught him about its unique, operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 19:26
    Photo ID: 3121245
    VIRIN: 170125-M-XD442-1128
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-121 shares F-35B knowledge with Royal Navy [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    US
    Royal Navy
    UK

