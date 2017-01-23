Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 17-03

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4-31st Infantry, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct live fire training during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 17-03 at Fort Polk, La., Jan. 23, 2017. JRTC provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

