U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4-31st Infantry, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division conduct live fire training during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 17-03 at Fort Polk, La., Jan. 22, 2017. JRTC provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 18:29
|Photo ID:
|3121199
|VIRIN:
|170123-D-D0331-004
|Resolution:
|3226x2304
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 17-03 [Image 1 of 17], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT