    Always ready at moment’s notice; MASS-1 conducts STRATMOBEX [Image 2 of 6]

    Always ready at moment’s notice; MASS-1 conducts STRATMOBEX

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    2nd Lt. Mackenzie Stewart briefs troops during a Strategic Mobility Exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Marines assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron 1, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing simulated troop movement in response to a limited/ no-notice mock deployment of a Direct Support Center with extensions in support of overseas contingency operations. MASS-1 is responsible for the planning, receiving, coordination and processing of requests for direct or close air support. It provides this through the DASC, whether ground or airborne based. Stewart is a basic air control/ anti-air warfare officer assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3121108
    VIRIN: 170120-M-RH401-219
    Resolution: 4737x3258
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always ready at moment’s notice; MASS-1 conducts STRATMOBEX [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    troop movement
    convoy
    Service Members
    2nd MAW
    expeditionary
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Civilians
    Sailors
    Marines
    readiness
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Marine Air Control Group 28
    MACG-28
    MASS-1
    crisis response
    APOE
    DASC
    Marine Air Support Squadron 1
    Strategic Mobility Exercise
    STRATMOBEX
    Cherry Point Aerial Point of Embarkation
    2nd Lt. Mackenzie Stewart
    Direct Support Center

