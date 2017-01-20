Always ready at moment’s notice; MASS-1 conducts STRATMOBEX

2nd Lt. Mackenzie Stewart briefs troops during a Strategic Mobility Exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Marines assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron 1, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing simulated troop movement in response to a limited/ no-notice mock deployment of a Direct Support Center with extensions in support of overseas contingency operations. MASS-1 is responsible for the planning, receiving, coordination and processing of requests for direct or close air support. It provides this through the DASC, whether ground or airborne based. Stewart is a basic air control/ anti-air warfare officer assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas/ Released)

