Always ready at moment’s notice; MASS-1 conducts STRATMOBEX

A Marine communicates with vehicles in a convoy during a Strategic Mobility Exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Marines assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron 1, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing simulated troop movement in response to a limited/ no-notice mock deployment of a Direct Support Center with extensions in support of overseas contingency operations. Marines must maintain their ability to react effectively and in a timely matter when called upon to support operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas/ Released)

