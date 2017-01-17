PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the 21st Space Wing participate in a special Wing Warfit run dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 17, 2017. Wing Warfit is a monthly run conducted to raise morale and build esprit de corps in the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Steve Kotecki)

Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st mlk Wing War Fit, by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.