    21st mlk Wing War Fit

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Richard Kotecki 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the 21st Space Wing participate in a special Wing Warfit run dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 17, 2017. Wing Warfit is a monthly run conducted to raise morale and build esprit de corps in the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Steve Kotecki)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:46
    Photo ID: 3120975
    VIRIN: 170117-F-JL266-056
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 916.97 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st mlk Wing War Fit, by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MLK
    wing war fit

