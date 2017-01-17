PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the 21st Space Wing participate in a special Wing Warfit run dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 17, 2017. Wing Warfit is a monthly run conducted to raise morale and build esprit de corps in the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Steve Kotecki)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:46
|Photo ID:
|3120975
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-JL266-056
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|916.97 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 21st mlk Wing War Fit, by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT