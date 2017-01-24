(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wildlife on JBER

    Wildlife on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    A magpie comes in for a landing on the back of a moose as U.S. Air Force Airmen watch from a safe distance near the Alaskan Command headquarters on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2017. Recent heavy snow fall has left moose looking for food in main areas of the base were servicemembers work. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:40
    Photo ID: 3120963
    VIRIN: 170124-F-LX370-002
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildlife on JBER, by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    wildlife
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    winter
    JBER
    moose

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT