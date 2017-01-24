Wildlife on JBER

A magpie comes in for a landing on the back of a moose as U.S. Air Force Airmen watch from a safe distance near the Alaskan Command headquarters on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2017. Recent heavy snow fall has left moose looking for food in main areas of the base were servicemembers work. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US