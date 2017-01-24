A magpie comes in for a landing on the back of a moose as U.S. Air Force Airmen watch from a safe distance near the Alaskan Command headquarters on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2017. Recent heavy snow fall has left moose looking for food in main areas of the base were servicemembers work. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:40
|Photo ID:
|3120963
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-LX370-002
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wildlife on JBER, by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT