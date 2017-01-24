In fiscal year 2016, the Army Reserve reduced its energy use intensity by 17.9 percent, a reduction that saved $6.7 million.
This work, Army Reserve Reduces Its Energy Use in Fiscal Year 2016, by Jonelle Kimbrough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
