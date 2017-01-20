Sevice members in the U.S. Navy march down pennsylvania avenue during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support Of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 14:03
|Photo ID:
|3120885
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-MX465-0001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inagural Parade [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
