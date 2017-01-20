(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inagural Parade [Image 3 of 4]

    Inagural Parade

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Derrick C Maragh 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Vice President Michael R. Pence, waves at the crowd during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support Of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 14:03
    Photo ID: 3120884
    VIRIN: 170120-D-MX465-0001
    Resolution: 4593x3504
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inagural Parade [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Inagural Parade
    Inagural Parade
    Inagural Parade
    Inagural Ball

    TAGS

    Potus
    Washington
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

