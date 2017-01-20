(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inagural Ball [Image 4 of 4]

    Inagural Ball

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Derrick C Maragh 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    President Donald J. Trump gives opening remarks at the inaugural ball in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid tribute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 14:03
    Photo ID: 3120883
    VIRIN: 170120-D-MX465-0001
    Resolution: 5228x3840
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inagural Ball [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Derrick C Maragh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Potus
    Washington
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

    • LEAVE A COMMENT