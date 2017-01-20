Inagural Ball

President Donald J. Trump gives opening remarks at the inaugural ball in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. The event, one of three official balls held in celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, paid tribute to members of all branches of the armed forces of the United States, as well as first responders and emergency personnel. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)

