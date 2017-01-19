Airmen react to chemical dangers

Wayne Brugh, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department driver and operator, assembles a decontamination pool shower pipe during a hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. During the joint exercise, fire fighters were tasked with simulating the decontamination of 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental flight Airmen and 20th CES explosive ordnance disposal flight as they exited the simulated chemical spill site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

