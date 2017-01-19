(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen react to chemical dangers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wayne Brugh, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department driver and operator, assembles a decontamination pool shower pipe during a hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. During the joint exercise, fire fighters were tasked with simulating the decontamination of 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental flight Airmen and 20th CES explosive ordnance disposal flight as they exited the simulated chemical spill site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:59
    Photo ID: 3120880
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MP604-251
    Resolution: 4723x3144
    Size: 876.58 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

