Airman carries cargo crates

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Sams, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight service center journeyman, lifts a package during a shipment delivery at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 24, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th LRS FSC deliver numerous packages to the 20th LRS inbound and outbound cargo facility for shipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

