    Cold Spray Demonstration at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. (January 23, 2017)
    Matthew Minnick (left center), a materials engineer at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), explains how the center is using Cold Spray Additive Technology to Marine Corps Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation (Sustainment), William E. Taylor. Taylor, a member of the Senior Executive Service, visited FRCSW to learn about the Cold Spray process to repair aircraft components. The additive, solid-state thermal spray can restore components' critical dimensional features that have been lost due to corrosion, wear or mechanical damage. Listening behind them are (l to r) Chris Root, FRSCW advanced technologies lead, Tim Woods, FRCSW materials laboratory supervisor, and Gabe Draguicevich, FRCSW manufacturing department head. U.S. Navy Photo (Released) 170123-D-QF856-001

