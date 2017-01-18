(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios

    ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainees learn how to program radios during communications training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

