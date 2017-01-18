ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios

Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainees learn how to program radios during communications training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
