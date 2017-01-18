An Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainee programs a radio during communications training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
This work, ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
