An Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainee programs a radio during communications training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

Date Taken: 01.18.2017
Photo ID: 3120692
This work, ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios, by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.