An Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainee programs a radio during communication. training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 12:10 Photo ID: 3120690 VIRIN: 170118-A-XH155-015 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.64 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.