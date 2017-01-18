Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainees learn how to program radios during communications training near Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 12:11 Photo ID: 3120683 VIRIN: 170118-A-XH155-007 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.42 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ISOF Trainees Learn to Program Radios [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.