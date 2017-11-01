Bence visits CRW

Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, shakes the hand of Col. Charles Henderson, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, as he arrives to tour the CRW at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. The CRW is America's only contingency response wing and is highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US