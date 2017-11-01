Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Bence, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, shakes the hand of Col. Charles Henderson, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, as he arrives to tour the CRW at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., January 23, 2017. The CRW is America's only contingency response wing and is highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/RELEASED)
|01.11.2017
|01.24.2017 10:56
|3120629
|170123-F-CJ433-139
|4928x3280
|1.84 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Bence visits CRW [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Gustavo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
